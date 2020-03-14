Previous updates are here.
On March 13, the University of Chicago Medical Center announced that a patient is being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital.
Vice President Kenneth S. Polonsky wrote that the patient is not affiliated with the university and that medical staff are operating under public health guidelines to care for the patient, who is being treated in an isolation room under infection-control protocols and follow "the highest level of precautions to protect others."
The university's website for more information is www.coronavirusupdates.uchicago.edu.
The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) encourages people to wash hands, cover coughs, not touch the face, stay home as much as possible when sick (unless seeking medical care), get a flu shot, secure supplies of prescribed medications, reach out to build social circles and share contact information.
While discouraging panic-buying, the CDPH encourages people to think about what households might need should they stay home as much as possible for two weeks: basic sanitation and hygiene items, basic first aid supplies and over-the-counter medications, non-perishable or canned food, non-food items like toilet paper and menstrual supplies and supplies for pets, children and babies.
The CDPH also has guidance for people over the age of 60.
Community events of 1,000 or more attendees have been banned. The CDPH urges organizers to "strongly consider cancelling" events with 250 or more should be cancelled if many attendees are at greater risk of infection and those of 10 or more should all attendees be at higher risk.
The state encourages businesses across the state to take advantage of teleworking capabilities. Every business that can have employees work remotely should consider doing so immediately.
The CDPH encourages businesses and employers to encourage sick employees to stay home, separate sick employees, perform routine environmental cleaning, prepare for possible increased numbers of employee absences, and review and update emergency operations plans.
K-12 education
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered the closure of all K-12 schools in Illinois, including local private schools, from March 17-30. On Monday, March 16, Chicago Public Schools will send enrichment resources and materials home with students. While school buildings will close for deep cleanings on march 17, free food boxes containing three days' worth of breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup from all schools from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the closure.
The CDPH has guidance for childcare programs.
University of Chicago
The U. of C. will conduct spring classes remotely. Students are asked to leave on-campus housing by 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Students will not be charged room and board if they leave campus housing and will continue to receive financial aid and stipends. Winter finals are to be administered remotely or through take-home exams. The university is encouraging employees who can work remotely to do so.
Religious institutions
The CDPH has guidance for community and faith-based organizations. Neighborhood religious institutions are increasing sanitary practices, and some are cancelling in-person services.
Cultural institutions
The Court Theatre is suspending productions. The Hyde Park Art Center, the Oriental Institute, the DuSable Museum, the Smart Museum and the Museum of Science and Industry are closed. Facilities affiliated with U. of C. Arts + Public Life are closed.
The Renaissance Society, the Neubauer Collegium and the Logan Center are open, though planned programming has been altered, postponed or cancelled. The Robie House is open.
All Chicago Public Libraries will open on Sunday, March 15, for basic services after preparation for social distancing practices. All programs, events and meeting room bookings have been cancelled.
Parks
Chicago parks and park fieldhouses, with the exception of the smallest facilities and CPS school parks, will remain open during normal business hours for basic needs like washrooms and shelter. Locally, Jackson and Kennicott parks will provide supplemental programming while Chicago schools are closed.
Beginning Sunday, March 15, all regularly scheduled Chicago Park District programs, including park advisory council meetings, will be suspended until further notice. In the event of the cancellation of spring programs, registration fees will be credited for future use. All events with an attendance of 250 people or more will be postponed.
Primary elections
Illinois' March 17 primary elections are scheduled to proceed as planned, though some polling locations have been changed. Voters can check for relocations on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners' website.
Saturday, March 14, 2:30 p.m.
The U. of C. Medical Center has banned visitors from its facilities.
Parents and guardians of pediatric patients and partners of patients who are giving birth will still be allowed, and patients with outpatient appointments can have one adult accompany them. No visitors under 18 will be allowed.
Limited exemptions may be granted; any visitors will be required to undergo a health screening.
