The University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) will begin furloughing non-clinical workers, freezing most new hiring and postponing more than $100,000 in planned capital products amid the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UCMC, which has treated a great number of patients infected with the coronavirus, said it has lost $70 million in operating revenue in both March and April and $35 million per month in cash flow. Hospital spokeswoman Lorna Wong said more than 800 employees out of 9,800 total will be furloughed.
Incentive compensation programs for executives and directors will be suspended at the beginning of the next fiscal year on July 1, as will merit pay increases. Subsidized education benefits have been suspended, and employer contributions to some employee retirement accounts have been temporarily suspended.
“UChicago Medicine has been operating for years from a strong financial position, having taken important steps to guard against economic downturns. But this public health and economic crisis is unprecedented in its breadth and depth,” said President Sharon O’Keefe in a May 7 message to staff. “We are hopeful that all of these measures will stabilize the financial performance of the organization and limit the need for a reduction in workforce.”
Under the federal CARES Act, the UCMC received $35.9 million in relief funds through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
