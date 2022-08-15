“To err is human, to forgive divine” is an aphorism easy to accept but difficult to practice. Forgiveness rather than retribution has the power to allow healing and reconciliation. Yet both in politics and in personal life, forgiveness can be exceedingly difficult to offer.
The Roman emperor Tito (Titus Vespasianus) in Mozart’s opera “La clemenza di Tito” is faced with both regal and private despair when he learns of betrayal by those near and dear to him. He has the power to destroy his betrayers, including imposing a sentence of death, but he takes the high road and forgives those who have plotted against him.
This is the storyline of an opera Mozart was commissioned to write that would commemorate the coronation of Leopold II as King of Bohemia in 1791. How better to install a monarch than with a story of a leader who is generous and compassionate?
Mozart was offered the commission during the last year of his life — and after Antonio Salieri turned down the same offered commission — while he was also working on both “The Magic Flute” and his Requiem. The composer was pleased with the generous amount of money on offer and thought that the libretto he was offered was a considerable improvement on texts that had previously been employed to tell this story.
The opera has had a rocky history. Leopold’s wife, the Empress Maria Louisa declared that the work had “una porcheria tedesca” (a German swinishness) and for years the opera languished, considered a poor example of Mozart’s musical output. But during the second half of the 20th century the opera’s strengths were revealed in superb productions and recordings and today its reputation is such that it is regularly performed in opera houses around the world. Last week conductor James Conlon led the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and a set of splendid soloists in a semi-staged production at Ravinia, presented in the Martin Theatre.
Conlon, who was Ravinia’s music director from 2005 to 2015, has brought many operas to audiences in Highland Park’s summer music mecca, and this “Tito” was as good as anything he’s accomplished before. It was bright, it was engaging, it moved at an exciting and brisk pace, and everyone involved seemed not only to treasure the music but to have the ability to communicate the beauty and nuance of it with great sensitivity and enthusiasm.
The internationally famous tenor Matthew Polenzani, an Illinois native, took the title role and presented us with a Tito who is assured, intelligent, and ready to rule with grace and humility. There was regal bearing not only in his confident movement across the stage, but also in his delivery of every line. His voice was warm and he projected power and ease. Polenzani was surrounded by five other superb singing actors, each of whom created a unique and fascinating study of human behavior in times of crisis.
Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo was magnificent in the trouser role of Sesto, who finds himself in the middle of a dispute between Tito and Vitellia, daughter of the deposed emperor. Sesto loves Vitellia but also admires Tito, but is convinced to lead a rebellion against Tito. When he is caught, he falsely confesses that the treason was his alone, in order to save Vitellia.
D’Angelo, sporting closely cropped hair and clunky ankle boots, was the perfect example of a woman singing a Mozartian male role. She had a swagger that was all the more convincing for being occasionally timorous. She quivered with convincing fear when confronted by the emperor. And she sang gloriously. Sesto’s conflicting emotions were conveyed with technical artistry and musical beauty.
Soprano Guanqun Yu created a tempestuous Vitellia, a woman consumed with anger and envy over Tito’s power and her loss of the same. Yu had shimmering high notes and a strong middle register sound and she floated across the stage with a regal bearing.
Chicago native Janai Brugger was Servilia, a woman caught within the political intrigue and whose main desire is to marry her beloved Annio. Brugger’s soprano is sweet and endearing and she embodied the idea of a woman who is prepared to do what she must for true love.
Mezzo soprano Ashley Dixon took on the other trouser role, singing the part of Annio, friend of Sesto and the man who loves Servilia. She sang with robust sound and good clarity.
The six-member cast was completed with Icelandic bass Kristinn Sigmundsson as Publio, a character who represents political Rome. His deep voice had authority and he brought gravitas to the story.
Conlon led the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a bright and energetic reading of the overture. Conlon then marshaled all his forces with brilliance. The reduced forces of the CSO sat at the back of the Martin Theatre stage with the singers having only the front portion. There were TV monitors facing the stage, so that singers could easily see Conlon keeping the beat directly behind them. The Apollo Chorus, who sang the chorus parts, were off the stage and to the side in something that looked rather like a jury box. Assistant conductor and harpsichordist Louis Lohraseb, was to the other side of the stage. His continuous work was polished and light.
Compared to so many opera venues, the intimacy of the Martin Theatre was key to the success of this performance. The blending of the voices was marvelous, the facial expressions clear and close to the audience. It was a moving experience and the first time I have ever truly enjoyed “La clemenza di Tito” for all its musical richness. And it is the first time that I have felt that the forgiveness that is at the center of the opera was truly communicated to me. It was divine.
