Springfield update: How Hyde Park-Kenwood legislators voted on major legislation this session
Budget, ethics, TK; elected Chicago school board passes Senate but not House
- Staffs of Capitol News Illinois and the Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
Editor's Note
This article is the first of a series on the Illinois General Assembly's spring session. The Herald plans three more on the individual legislative outputs of Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and Kam Buckner (D-26th).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Letters from the staff
Most Popular
-
Live theater returns to Court in the fall — and other good news
-
Hyde Park Art Center gives $8,000 grants to 20 Chicago art spaces
-
Muddy Waters home set to receive preliminary landmark designation
-
Lightfoot didn't keep her word on elected school board
-
Student-made mosaic at Bret Harte, paid for with $14,000 in grants, completed
Today's e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.