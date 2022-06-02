Adolescent angst and adult failure clash in “Spring Awakening,” Duncan Sheik (music) and Steven Slater (book and lyrics) iconoclastic 2006 rock musical based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play.
Set in a provincial 19th-century German town, the show focuses on a group of school children struggling to understand their emerging sexuality in the face of a repressive authoritarian environment and addresses still timely subjects such as unplanned pregnancy, abortion, rape, incest, sexual abuse, homosexuality and teen suicide.
Rather than furthering the plot, the modern songs underscore the universality of youthful emotions ranging from outrage to euphoria, With a 1960s folk-rock feel and titles like “The Bitch of Living,” “My Junk” and “Totally F**ked,” they illuminate the hopes, fears, triumphs and torments of teenagers and the monumental gap between them and their elders, as well as the terror and loneliness of growing up and the disastrous consequences of a lack of adequate sexual education.
Porchlight Music Theatre's production, sensitively staged by director/choreographer Brenda Didier, benefits from an ensemble of excellent singers and an estimable onstage band led by music director/conductor Justin Akira Kono. The most moving performance comes from Maya Lou Hlava as the innocent and confused Wendla Bergman, who sets the tone with the plaintive opening song “Mama Who Bore Me” begging her mother to tell her the facts of life.
Wendla's tragic fate is intertwined with that of fiercely intelligent free-thinker Melchior Gabor (Jack DeCesare), who is also a crucial influence on troubled Moritz Stiefel (too over-the top Quinn Kelch), an outsider scapegoated by teachers, sending him into a downward spiral. Other plot lines involve Ilse (Tiffany T. Taylor), who runs away to become an artist's model and finds it's sadder than she thought, and the fledgling gay couple Hanschen (John Marshall, Jr.) and Ernst (Kelan M. Smith). All the adults are played by McKinley Carter and Michael Joseph Mitchell and, for the most part, they resist the temptation to become overblown caricatures.
The design is fairly simple with sets by Chris Rhoton, lighting by Patrick Chan, costumes by Bill Morey and sound by Matthew R. Chase.
“Spring Awakening” has some shortcomings, among them an oddly rushed second half of the second act and an incongruously uplifting closing song, “The Song of Purple Summer.” And the performances at Porchlight aren't all equally strong, but overall, the production is worth seeing.
Porchlight Music Theatre, The Ruth Page Center for the Arts,1016 N. Dearborn Street. Through June 2. $42-74. 773-777-9884, porchlightmusictheater.org
