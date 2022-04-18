The University of Chicago women’s lacrosse team, the school’s newest varsity sport, is nearing the end of its fourth consecutive winning season. Since first competing at the NCAA Division III level in 2019, the Maroons have recorded a total of 41 wins and a run to the Elite Eight in 2021. On Saturday, the streak continued with a 25-1 victory against Augustana College.
Head coach Kate Robinson, who joined the team when it launched in 2017, said of the season, “It’s been really fun to see the team get better and better each game, and our game plans come together.” Robinson attributes much of the team's success to the leadership and guidance of a large group of upperclassmen.
The Maroons started this season with a four-game winning streak before falling short to Tufts University 17-3 on March 19. The team then went on to win eight straight games.
Senior attacker Lally Johnson, sophomore midfielder Lulu Hardy and junior midfielder Zoe Torok have been the Maroons’ offensive weapon, scoring a combined total of 50 goals and 32 assists.
“On attack, we have seen (the trio) become huge point scorers… Our success has been a team effort, but it has been nice to see individuals shine this season,” said Robinson.
Heading into conference play, the Maroons are preparing to face the Carthage College Firebirds in Kenosha on Wednesday.
Both teams have a 12-1 record this season, and Robinson said The Maroons hope to outwork them with a game plan of playing smart and fundamental lacrosse.
Robinson added that freshman goalie Rachel Keefe’s performance this season, with 64 saves, will be essential to the Maroons’ defense of the conference championship they captured last season. They also hope to make a deeper run into the NCAA tournament after last year’s 10-7 elimination in the quarterfinals against Denison University.
“It has been our goal all season to be at the top of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and win back-to-back titles,” Robinson said. “If that happens, our postseason goal is to make a deep run at the NCAA tournament. Last year we made it to the Elite Eight, and the entire team is itching to make it to that final weekend.”
