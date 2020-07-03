The University of Chicago will try to resume varsity athletic programs in the coming academic year and bring athletes back to Hyde Park in August and September, though administrators acknowledge that some seasons may be cancelled.
A working group has formed to study resuming sports with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Illinois and Chicago public health agencies, the NCAA's Sports Science Institute and specialists from the U. of C. Medical Center in conjunction with the University Athletic Association and Midwest Conference.
"While we are optimistic that we can produce a workable proposal for our varsity sports, we are fully aware that any plans we make are subject to many dynamic variables, not least of which is the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in the months ahead," wrote Dean of Students Michele Rasmussen and Interim Director of Athletics and Recreation Rosy Resch in a letter to students. "(It) is very likely that many of our teams will participate in fewer competitive events, play more non-conference opponents, and travel far less."
"We must also be prepared for the possibility that some seasons may have to end early or be canceled altogether," they wrote. "We recognize and respect that with all of this uncertainty, some of you may choose not to participate in your sport this year. This is your decision to make, and we will unconditionally support whichever choice you make."
The Maroons compete in in NCAA Division III and field nine teams each for men and women.
