It's been eight months since the University of Chicago Maroons captured their first national championship in the sport of tennis; it was also the fifth sports program to win an NCAA Division III title in school history.
The team, currently ranked no. 1 in the country, started this season off strong with a 5-2 win on Jan. 28 against Holy Cross College from Notre Dame, Indiana. That victory became a three-game winning streak, beating out teams Lewis University (9-0) on Feb. 3 and Illinois Tech (9-0) the following day.
"I think it happened so long ago, we still feel good about it," head coach Jay Tee said on being defending champs. "We're looking forward to the season and seeing if we can repeat."
According to Tee, the Maroons’ leaders this season are junior Arjun Asokumar and senior Marek Michulka. Freshman Emil Grantcharov is also currently leading the Maroons in most singles victories with 10, And senior Sachin Das and sophomore Andrei Leonov have the most wins as a paired group with six.
“We talked about it at the beginning of the year, we’re not the defending title champs, that’s our championship,” said Tee. “It’s ours, it's not going away. But now it’s a new season and a new story that we get it right.”
Though the team is a bit older than last year – with five more seniors – Tee said that the Maroons are reasonably inexperienced. Only a handful of players, such as Asokumar, Das and Leonov, played throughout last year's entire NCAA tournament.
The Maroons were unbeaten in the University Athletic Association last season with a 3-0 record. Outside of the conference, Tee believes that there are at least eight teams who pose a threat to the Maroons' repeat title, especially Scripps College in Claremont, California
“It’s going to come down to this group coming together and their styles," Tee said. "And the leadership of our own upperclassmen, who will go a long way to determine the success of our season.”
