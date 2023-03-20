After concluding a strong winning season, Hyde Park Academy girls basketball coach Corey Morgan said the team is getting much-needed recognition.
“The girls showed up and competed,” Morgan said. “I thought they did a really good job. I was pleased with their effort."
In February, the Lady Thunderbirds won their first IHSA Class 3A regional title since 2018. The team also had a short run in the state playoffs, but were eliminated in the sectional semifinal game on Feb. 21 against St. Ignatius College Prep, with a score of 48-46.
"I thought that we were solid defensively," said Morgan. "Mia Gaines was a huge inside presence. I thought we turned the ball over a little too much. I would've liked us to take better care of the basketball.”
The Lady Thunderbirds played through the season with three sophomores, seven juniors and two seniors.
Junior guard Jazmyne Bynum led the team in scoring with 416 points, averaging 13.9 per game. Bynum also had 135 steals.
"Jazmyne was just our leader all around," Morgan said. "She was more of a vocal leader. She's a popular kid at Hyde Park and a lot of people look up to her. She kind of kept us together as a team. At times, we wish she would've been more selfish. But she always makes the right plays in basketball."
Gaines, a 6-foot-4 junior, was another strong asset, averaging 10.1 rebounds a game and recording a field goal percentage of 45. She also recorded 94 blocks and 304 rebounds.
Morgan remembers the exact day he discovered Gaines last summer.
"The principal (Antonio Ross) called me about Mia, ‘tall kid moving into the neighborhood’" he said. "Once I finally got her into the gym, I knew she was extremely raw. But she works so hard and she listens. She's a sponge and leads by example."
Bynum was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A second All-State team; Gaines was named to the association's All-State honorable mention team. Both girls also made the Her City Culture first All-City team.
Other up-and-coming players, Morgan added, include sophomore guards Samaiyya Williams and Makiya Horbook.
"They all really love basketball and they love being around each other," Morgan said. "Practices were really competitive; Makiya and Samaiyya, they would both try to prove who was better in the sophomore class. The first few weeks was really intense."
I think that competitive nature and edge is what carried us throughout the season,” he added. “It pushed us and made the girls a little more hungry."
