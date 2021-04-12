After averaging nearly 38 points per game in his first four games this past season, Kenwood basketball star JJ Taylor showed he’s a force to be reckoned with in the Chicago Public League for the next few years.
The sophomore, a 6-foot-8 transfer out of Morgan Park High School, led Kenwood to a 10-2 overall record in the 2021 season and a 5-1 record in conference play. Taylor and his teammates accomplished this feat in spite of a season shortened by COVID-19.
This month, the scouting service Chicagoland Prep Hoops named Taylor their Sophomore of the Year for the 2021 IHSA regular season. Taylor comes from a school of scorers (in Morgan Park) that featured elite players such as Wayne Blackshear (Louisville University), Ayo Dosunmu (University of Illinois) and Adam Miller (University of Illinois).
The five-star sophomore had big games this season against Clemente High School, scoring 41 points, and in the opener against Bowen High School, when he scored 33 points.
Taylor also has several family members that have helped him grow his game.
According to the Sun-Times, Taylor has one older brother, Steve Taylor, who starred at Simeon, Marquette and the University of Toledo. His other brother, Demetrius Cooper, was a former football standout at Julian High School and Michigan State University.
At the age of 16, Taylor's career is already off to a great start — he’s projected to be one of the nation's top players in 2023. Taylor's ability to wow the crowds with his high-flying dunks and consistent scoring could put him among the all-time greats by the end of his high school career.
