After coming up short in the Chicago Public League (CPL) championship game earlier this month, the Kenwood Academy Lady Broncos beat the Simeon Lady Wolverines in a blowout 105-34 game for the IHSA Class 4A regional title.
During the Feb. 17 game, Lady Broncos freshman guard Danielle Brooks carried the team to victory with a 23-point display, scoring four three-point goals in the third quarter alone.
“I didn’t think about (anything) … I just played and had fun,” said Brooks of Friday’s game.
Four other players produced offensively well and scored double-digit points for Kenwood. Sophomore guard Ariella Henigan recorded 18 points and seniors Sanai Tyler, Jazlynn Givens and Natasha Barnes scored 12, 15 and 11 points, respectively.
The players and head coach Andre Lewis said the game was an important rebound after another devastating CPL championship loss against Whitney Young Magnet High School (58-45) on Feb. 11.
“Well, it’s always better when you win,” said Lewis. “They played well, we got some things we need to clean up, excessive fouling in the first half that was unnecessary. We got to be better at moving forward.”
"When we play as a team, we usually win games," said senior forward and team captain Jazelle Young. "We just did what our coach asked of us, we got to clean some little things. But, we did what our coach asked."
With a third consecutive regional title under their belt, the Lady Broncos advance to the IHSA sectional semifinals.
Last season, the Lady Broncos were beaten 64-53 by Whitney Young 64-53 in the sectional semifinals. This year, the team is facing off against the Mother McAuley Mighty Macs.
The IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinals is on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Proviso East High School, 807 S. 1st Ave. in Maywood. The game starts at 6 p.m.
