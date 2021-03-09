The Kenwood Lady Broncos earned their eighth win of the season with a 95-28 victory over Chicago Agricultural Science High School on Monday night at Kenwood Gymnasium.
The Lady Broncos were led by the hot shooting of junior guard Whitney Dunn, who topped all scorers with 28 points.
"Our team wanted to make a statement like every other team," said Dunn after leading her team to a 63-point victory on Monday night."We are not playing (any games with our opponent) at all."
In the first half, the Lady Broncos exploded for leads of 21-2, 27-2, 49-11 and a halftime score of 58-13. In addition to building several huge leads, Dunn used an 18-point first quarter to personally outscore the Cyclones 23-13 in the first half. Dunn finished with a game-high 23 points at halftime.
"Today we did a good job of actually cutting and moving [without the ball]," said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos. "That's something we try to emphasize offensively."
Lewis said he was proud of the way his team moved without the ball and were able to score the ball offensively. Lewis also said he was proud of his team defensively, due to the fact they played effectively without fouling.
"Defensively we did a good job," said Lewis about his team's effort on defense. "The majority of the team was not fouling, which is something else we emphasized (as a coaching staff) — to defend without fouling."
In the second half, the Lady Broncos continued to impose their will on the Cyclones, closing out the game with a 19-2 fourth quarter and a 63-point victory.
Final Score: Kenwood 95, Chicago Agricultural 28.
With the victory, the Lady Broncos improved to 8-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. Junior Whitney Dunn drained four three-pointers in the first half. Freshman Ariana Williams added 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field.
Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game
Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, led all scorers with a game-high 28 points.
Ariana Williams, Kenwood, finished second in scoring with 17 points.
