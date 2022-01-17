The Kenwood Lady Broncos dominated against the Hyde Park Thunderbirds during Saturday night’s game at Hyde Park Academy, racking up a final score of 74-27.
Saturday night’s game was the fourth game back for Kenwood since returning after negotiations between CPS and CTU caused schools to shut down for four days.
The Broncos’ demanding back-to-back schedule hasn't slowed them down, as they've won against Lindblom, Brooks and Philips in addition to Hyde Park Academy. The team now has a record of 14-3 and is first in their conference.
“It created rust, but the kids, they understand we have to make the most of the opportunity. So they came back ready to play, you know, so this week was good for us, we played four games in four days which is good because it allows us to get the rust off,” said varsity coach Andre Lewis about the team’s time off.
Coach Lewis says the team had already been quarantined upon returning from Arizona. They practiced twice before the CTU and CPS stand-off kicked in, and practiced once last Tuesday before returning to their schedule.
The team returned without junior guard Jazlynn Givens, who tore her ACL during a home game against Morgan Park in December — she will be out for the rest of the season.
“I mean, it hurt me because I can't play, I can't help. But I know my team will hold it down regardless so I just sit there, come support every chance I get, and have faith in the team,” said Givens who undergoes surgery on Feb. 1.
Freshman Ariella Henigan said that she misses playing with Givens, stating that it feels different. “She runs the floor a lot and that's where I get most of my assists from.”
Henigan, who scored 14 points during Saturday night’s game says that she has respected the competition so far, stating that the other teams are good but that they are just a better team.
Coach Lewis says that the competition has been all over the board, with the team playing some teams in the development phase and others that are polished. Lewis says that they will never play to the level of their opponent, but rather focus on playing the best they can.
The Lady Broncos will battle Simeon in a home game on Wednesday, January 17.
