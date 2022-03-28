There was pure excitement for the Kenwood Academy girls lacrosse team at home on Friday night, as they defeated Lincoln Park High School 14-13 in overtime to nab their first win of the season.
The Lady Broncos raised their record to 1-1 and redeemed themselves against the Lions after an 11-5 loss last season. In the first half, junior midfielder Angel Herring kept Kenwood in the game with a hat-trick — her third tally was a sharp shot aimed at the top right corner of the net. Freshman midfielder Brenna Campbell registered a goal early in the game, while senior attacker Chioma Akwarandu recorded two tallies as well.
Still, Kenwood went into halftime trailing 7-6, and the second was another exhibition of back-to-front scoring. Kenwood secured the momentum when Akwarandu and junior attacker Bre’ah Gandy tallied a goal each. Angel Herring and junior attacker Judai Smith added another point for Kenwood; Smith scored two more goals in 30 seconds shortly after that.
Lincoln Park scored a 13th goal to go ahead — then the lights at Kenwood went out with 1:02 minutes left in the game as Brenna Campbell prepared to take a free position shot for the Lady Broncos.
The game resumed after a 15-minute delay, and Campbell scored to tie the score 13-13. She went on to get the game-winning 14th goal in overtime.
“I was just really thinking about my grandma, who passed away,” Campbell said after the game. “And how she would be so proud of me. Number (14) is one of my lucky numbers. It was just a thrill.”
The Lady Broncos totaled 22 shots on goal throughout the entire game. Senior goalie Ariana Cardona made six saves during the match, with Akwarandu’s defensive presence vital in securing the victory. The Lady Broncos bounced back after their loss against the Walter Payton Prep girls' team 17-6 last Tuesday.
“Our team is just getting back in the groove with each other after a long off-season,” Kenwood girls interim head coach Maddie Resch said after the game. “We made some really good adjustments between Tuesday and Friday. I heard a lot of great communication from our players on attack and in the midfield transitioning. And our defense was really tight. That epic moment of the lights shutting off with one minute left, the comeback and thrilling end. You can’t script that stuff.”
Resch, who has been the assistant coach for the last two seasons, is filling in for original head coach Caitlin Bohman, who is on maternity leave. Although Bohman is likely unavailable for the rest of the season, Resch is confident the team’s chemistry will continue to improve.
“We have so much skill that’s present on our team,” Resch mentioned. “And they are a community of players working together. We’re still in the process of building our program.”
Kenwood is gearing up to face another tough assignment at home against Lane Tech tomorrow at 5 p.m.
“They are definitely riding the excitement and vindication of knowing they can work hard together,” Resch said. “We can roll with that to continue to have success for the rest of this season.”
