The Kenwood girls basketball team extended their undefeated start to the season this past weekend with wins over the South Shore International Tars and Joliet West Tigers.
The team is currently 6-0 and dominated the Tars during Friday’s home game, which finished with a final score of 97-9.
Kenwood began aggressively, starting with full-court pressure during the entire first half.
“We're always trying to create scoring opportunities off our D. We want to create tempo, we like to play fast. And so that just allows us to play fast because we want to speed the other teams up if they don't want to play fast,” said Coach Lewis.
Lewis says that they would have continued the defensive technique had South Shore matched their competitive energy.
Team captain and senior guard Whitney Dunn says that Coach Lewis has taught her and her teammates to never give up momentum no matter how far ahead they are.
“Coach is gonna push us regardless. So he's not gonna let us just let up just because we can, he’s not gonna let us play on another team’s level. So yeah, he knows that we need to play our game and we push each other to do so,” said the senior, who has committed to play at Loyola University Chicago.
Star guard Brianna McDaniel has yet to play this season due to a foot injury, but should be back with the team later this month.
Dunn says she’s looking forward to playing against Whitney Young and Simeon this season because that is their toughest competition.
The Lady Broncos’ next two games will be away, while the next home face-off against Benet Academy is on Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.