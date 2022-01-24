The Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team defeated the Hyde Park Academy Thunderbirds 81-66, on Thursday, Jan. 20, at home.
The Broncos were led by Nevada recruit Trey Pettigrew, who scored a game high 32 points in the victory.
“It’s a really strong backcourt, so sometimes it can be tough to manage it and balance it out,” said Pettigrew after the game. “We work tirelessly just to make it the best fit possible. We can both score and pass and dribble. So it looks good when it is going our way.”
After building a 33-26 halftime lead, Pettigrew used a 17-point third quarter to put the Thunderbirds away. Pettigrew said coming into this season he had a lot of goals, but his biggest goals are winning a city and state championship.
Pettigrew understands it won't be easy without the help of backcourt teammate Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames, who is currently nursing an injury he suffered back in December but hopes to return soon.
Final Score: Kenwood 81, Hyde Park 66.
With the win, the Broncos improved to 16-5 on the season and earned neighborhood bragging rights.
The Thunderbirds were led by Damarion Morris, who scored a team-high 17 points in the loss.
Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:
Tre Pettigrew, Kenwood, scored a game-high 32 points for the Broncos in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.