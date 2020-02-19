Kenwood Broncos upset #5 Evanston 66-64

The Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team upset #5 Evanston Township High School 66-64 on Tuesday night.
Senior Roland McCoy led all scorers with 24 points in one of the biggest games of his career, and Darnell King added another 18 to account for 42 of the Broncos’ 66 points.
Kenwood Coach Justin Bowen said he was very proud of the way his team played in the non-conference match-up. He said he thinks the win over the Wildkits was one of the biggest upsets in school history.
"Every win is an important win," said Bowen after shocking Evanston on their home floor. "I told my guys although we came up short in the city playoffs, that this time of the year we will have to be at our very best."
“I know our season hasn't been going well," said McCoy after the game. "Some games we should have won, some games we gave away, but coming into the state playoffs we forgot about that record. Coach said we need to keep that same energy and momentum going into every game."
McCoy led the way in the first half, scoring 14 of his team's 26 points, en route to a 26-24 lead at half time. He knocked down three-pointers and several mid-range jumpers. He overwhelmed the Wildkit defenders with quick releases and head fakes.
McCoy was so hot during the game that at one point he stopped and pointed to the sky after swishing a three-pointer.
King missed half of the first quarter because of an injury, but he came alive later despite having a soft wrap on his wrist. He scored his 18 points in just 24 minutes of play.
The Broncos’ next game will be Thursday, Feb. 20 at top-ranked Orr; game time is to be announced.
Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:
Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 24 points.
Darnell King, Kenwood, 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.