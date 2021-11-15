Following their win over the Taft Eagles (39 to 6) in the Chicago Public League tournament semi-final game last weekend, the Kenwood Broncos will meet the Simeon Wolverines for the championship in Lane Stadium, 2601 West Addison Street on Saturday, Nov. 20, at noon.
The game is a rematch for the Broncos and Wolverines, who last met on October 16 when the Broncos suffered their only regular season loss, 38-26.
The winner of Saturday's game will move on to Chicago's Prep Bowl, meeting a Chicago Catholic League team at Soldier Field on Friday, Nov. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.