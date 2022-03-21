The Kenwood Academy boys lacrosse team bounced back with a big win in its home opener on Thursday, March 17, beating De La Salle by a final score of 25-3.
“It feels amazing,” head coach Scott Johnson said after the victory. “We played hard, aggressive, and we scored a lot of goals from the first whistle to the last whistle. So that’s exactly what we wanted to do, and I couldn’t be happier.”
The Broncos lost the first game of the season 6-4 to Brother Rice last Tuesday.
It was the biggest win in the program’s short history. Kenwood scored their first 18 goals before the third period started and recorded a total of nearly 40 shots on goal. Junior midfielder Nick Hodges and senior attacker Kamren Cale both led the team with five goals while junior attacker Adin Farmer put in four.
Four other Broncos scored a pair of goals during the match: midfielders Marquelle Waterford and Ronald David, as well as attackers Rondell Wetzel and Ty Shurtliff. Sophomore goalie Bryce Richardson didn’t see much action against the De La Salle offense.
“Winning the home opener is definitely what we need to recover coming off a loss to Brother Rice,” Nick Hodges said. “The first game was working on our kinks, so the second game was coming together and playing as a team. We were ready to execute.”
The Broncos feel they’re beginning to gain some momentum after winning the home opener but said there is room for improvement.
“I think we can win the city championship,” Farmer, the junior attacker, said. “I’m confident in that, but time tells. Time is the only thing that will do that. Staying committed and keep doing work is definitely what we need to do.”
Kenwood’s next opponent is Urban Prep Academy at Gately Stadium on Friday, March 25, 5 p.m.
“We know we can come out and do stuff like (what) we did this game,” Farmer said. “We need to make sure that our heads aren’t too big and continue to do work that we need to do in order to win games against better teams.
(1) comment
Congratulations on the home opener win.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.