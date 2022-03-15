The first two seasons have been tough for the Kenwood Academy Broncos boys lacrosse team. After finishing their very first year in 2019 as a varsity lacrosse unit with only one victory, the Broncos’ next season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The boys eventually returned to the field last year, but ended up with a disappointing 4-7 record.
Head coach Scott Johnson said he would love to see this year’s team develop into a highly competitive unit.
“I look forward to seeing how our clearing game improves on the defensive side, and I am excited to see the offense finish more plays this year,” Johnson said. ”We had plenty of shots on goal last season but didn't convert enough of them; so that has been a point of emphasis this offseason.”
The Broncos are very aware of their tough schedule, which includes Chicago Public Lacrosse conference rivals such as the DePaul Prep Rams, Latin Romans, Taft Eagles and Whitney Young Dolphins. Johnson singled out a pair of brutal games from last season when his team lost to DePaul 6-5 and 16-1 to Whitney Young. His team is hoping for revenge in this year’s rematches.
“I thought last year's Latin and Whitney Young games were unnecessarily lopsided, and the DePaul Prep game was a close one we just weren't able to finish,” Johnson said. “These games will be a big test for us this year.”
Johnson added that it would be great to see his senior star midfielder Ronald David and attacker Kamren Cale win a city championship before finishing their high school lacrosse careers.
“I would like to see the team compete for a city championship,” Johnson stated. “That would mean beating teams like Whitney Young and Taft this year.”
The team’s first step in that journey came on Tuesday at 5 p.m. as the Broncos face the Brother Rice Crusaders at Gary Little Stadium, 10001 S. Pulaski Rd.
