Kenwood’s boys basketball team is cruising through the state playoffs. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Broncos beat out Bloom Township High School by a score of 51-49 in the IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinals.
Kenwood commenced the game on the wrong foot, getting outscored 11-4 within the first five minutes. However, they were able to tie it 13-13 by the end of the first quarter. Bloom again took the lead (26-20) by halftime, and the teams remained neck and neck until the end.
Broncos star guard and Chicago Sun-Times all-city player Dai Dai Ames was dauntless on the court. In the final moments of play, he set up a back-board pass to junior forward Calvin Robins Jr., who scored the game-winning shot. Ames finished the match with 18 points, five rebounds, two steals and four assists. Robins also performed strongly, adding 12 points and six rebounds.
The sectional semifinal win comes just days after the Broncos won their second consecutive regional championship. Now, the team is headed to the sectional finals.
"Playing hard is how you define this team, they're going to play hard," said head coach Mike Irvin. "We got to be tough and play hard. We've been pretty good and that has led us to a regional championship."
Ranked no. 4 in the Class 4A level, the Broncos will face the Brother Rice High School Crusaders on Friday, March 3 for the sectional championship game. Irvin's group is looking forward to winning back-to-back sectional titles as well since they won their very first one the previous season.
“We're just going to have to play Kenwood basketball, creating havoc and playing defense,” said Irvin.
The IHSA Class 4A sectional final game is on Friday, March 3 at St. Rita of Cascia High School, 7740 S. Western Ave. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
