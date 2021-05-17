After scoring 17 runs in a game earlier in the week against Solorio Academy, the Kenwood Broncos exploded for 11 more runs against the same opponent in a rematch held between the two team's on Friday, May 14, earning an 11-1 victory.
The Broncos were led by the hot hitting of Zamaurion Hatcher (#13), who finished with two hits in the contest while going two-for-two in the game.
In the first inning, the Broncos offense scored 4 runs to help build a 4-0 lead.
In the second inning, the Broncos scored an additional two runs, giving their team an early 6-0 lead. The Broncos continued to pour it on in the third inning by adding five more runs. They led 11-0 in the third inning.
The Broncos also received a solid pitching performance from pitcher Savion Flowers. Flowers held Solorio to one run and two hits, and had six strikeouts on the day.
Flowers pitched five innings in the win.
Final Score: Kenwood 11, Solorio 1.
Herald Players of The Game:
Zamarion Hatcher, finished with two hits in the contest while going two-for-two in the game.
Savion Flowers held Solorio to a total of one run, two hits, and had six strikeouts across five innings.
