To kick off the 2021 IHSA season, the Kenwood Broncos defeated Lane Tech 27-9 on Friday, Aug. 27, on the road.
Although there were plenty of turnovers by both teams, the Broncos managed to outscore Lane Tech 7-3 in the first quarter and 14-0 in the second quarter. A dominant performance by the defense — hoolding Lane Tech to 3 first-half points — helped the Broncos build an insurmountable 18-point lead by halftime.
In the second half, Lane Tech scored a touchdown late in the third quarter and Kenwood added a touchdown in the 4th, giving the Broncos a 27-9 victory.
Final Score: Kenwood 27, Lane Tech 9.
With the victory, the Broncos improved to 1-0 on the season and will play their next game against Hillcrest on the road Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
Herald Players of The Game:
Kenwood's defense
