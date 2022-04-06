It’s been four years since the Kenwood Academy baseball team started the season with a winning streak, when the 2018 Broncos managed to kick off the year with four victories in a row.
This year’s squad didn’t quite hit that mark, but they did put together a three-game streak. That included two blowout victories last month against Schurz 15-0 and Senn 14-1.
The wins came to an end with a 10-7 loss against Lane Tech last Tuesday, but the Broncos are optimistic they can improve on their 11-11 record from last season. They’re on the right track, bouncing back with a 8-5 win against Simeon on Monday. The team currently sits at 4-1.
According to head coach Romey Bracey, the Broncos are focused on accomplishing their daily goals defensively and offensively. Standout players include sophomore pitcher and outfielder Khamaree Thomas, junior first baseman Kevin Thunderbird Jr, senior outfielder Larnce White, and sophomore infielder Savion Flowers.
Freshman Phillip Thigpen is the current team leader in stolen bases with four. Thomas has a team-leading 2.47 Earned Run Average; he has also recorded a home run and five runs, eight hits, three doubles, and six runs batted in. The second-year varsity outfielder has also registered a 0.933 slugging percentage. Flowers is their leader with the highest on-base percentage of 0.700 and a 0.571 batting average.
With 26 games left this season, Kenwood has a tough schedule ahead of them, facing opponents that include Agricultural Science, Morgan Park, Solorio, Lindblom, Jones College Prep and especially Simeon.
“Every opponent is tough,” Bracey mentioned. “We just try and focus on being the best us we can be everyday.”
The team’s next game is a rematch against Simeon this evening at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.