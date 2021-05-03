The Kenwood Broncos baseball team improved to 4-3 on the season with a 9-4 victory over Washington High School, on Friday, April 29, at Newport Field.
In the first inning, Washington scored first on a wild pitch by a Broncos pitcher, giving them an early 1-0 lead. The Broncos countered later with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 1-1.
The Broncos received strong pitching contributions from Dontae Harbor and Amarion Watson. Both pitchers combined for 5.1 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, and 10 strikeouts.
The Broncos offense managed to score eight additional runs thanks to the hot bats of Jalen Hardiman and Nathan Friesen. Hardiman finished with one hit and Friesen added two hits in the contest.
Thanks to timely hits by Hardiman, Friesen and the Broncos line up, Kenwood built a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning and 7-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning.
The only scoring threat to the Broncos pitching staff was a 3-run bases-loaded double by Patriots first baseman Manny Mardigan. Mardigan finished with one hit and 3 runs batted in.
Final Score: Kenwood 9, Washington 4.
Coach Romey Bracey led the Broncos to their fourth win of the season on Friday evening by promoting situational hitting, great baserunning, and implementing great in-game strategy from top to bottom of his lineup.
"I like the fact we were able to pull off a ugly win," said Bracey.
Bracey, a former graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and Southern University, was hired last fall to take over the Broncos head coaching position for Coach Christopher Green. Bracey, who once coached Mt. Carmel’s baseball sophomore team, also holds a position with the White Sox Ace Academy program for inner city youth.
