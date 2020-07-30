Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the IHSA announced the new restrictions for fall sports on July 29. Each sport falls under one of three categories: low-risk, medium-risk or high-risk. Each category is able to participate at a certain level of competition, however the higher the risk, the lower the level of competition allowed. According to NBC 5 Chicago:
- Level 1 allows no contact practice and training. (Low, medium and high-risk).
- Level 2 allows scrimmages within the team, but parents must consent for minors, competition is not allowed. (Low and medium risk).
- Level 3 allows intra-conference play/meets as well as state/league-championship games allowed for low-risk sports. (Low risk).
- Level 4 allows tournaments and out-of-conference play, multi-team meets, out-of-state play and championship games.
The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools Athletic Director David Ribbens said, “There’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to start on Aug. 10, since we are a part of the University of Chicago.”
While competition will look different, so will practices. Depending on the sport, athletes will have to divide into smaller groups in order to incorporate social distancing while practicing.
“Tennis will have 15 to 16 kids per practice, cross country will be starting a staggered workout outside, golf will have to find a course that is willing to allow them to be there and in groups of less than 50 will be a challenge,” Ribbens said.
He also said swimming hopes to begin on Aug. 24, and the practices would be no contact on the deck and lanes will be staggered so the kids will be opposite of each other.
“The challenge is going to be for the entire school year,” said Ribbens. “I applaud the IHSA efforts for trying to make it work. It’s not going to be ideal, it’s not going to be the same.”
The Herald reached out to Kenwood Academy for comment, but calls were not returned.
