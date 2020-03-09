Broncos season ends with 70-62 loss to Hinsdale South

The Kenwood Academy Broncos boys basketball team’s season ended on March 7 when top-ranked Hinsdale South knocked them out of the state tournament 70-62.
The Broncos got off to a fast start, leading by as many as 14 points early in the first half, but early foul trouble – they were called for six team fouls in the first quarter – led to those leads slipping away. The Broncos’ fouls resulted in Hinsdale making 14 free throws in the quarter.
"I like the way our guys grew over the course of the season," said Justin Bowen, head coach of the Broncos. "The most important thing was, we played good basketball at the right time."
The Broncos were led by the hot shooting of senior Roland McCoy, who scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half, but the Hornets’ physical play and free-throw shooting knotted the game at 32 all at half time.
"Roland McCoy came out firing on all cylinders,' said Coach Bowen.”We went up 10 points (at one point during) the first quarter.”
McCoy's first half points weren’t enough to fend off the charge of the Hornets in the second half, as the physical play of 6'7" senior Aaron Tims gave the Broncos match-up problems all night. Tims finished with a team-high 20 points for the Hornets.
Up 51-48 early in the fourth quarter, Tims’ teammate Billy Durkin made a huge steal for the Hornets to keep the momentum flowing for his team. Durkin finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:
Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 24 points.
Aaron Tims, Hinsdale South, 20 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.