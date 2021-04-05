The Kenwood Broncos dropped their first game of the season with a 20-0 loss to the Morgan Park Mustangs on Saturday, April 3, at Gately Stadium.
The Mustangs held the Broncos scoreless over four quarters of play and earned their second shutout of the season.
The Morgan Park offense put on a show, led by their junior sensation, quarterback Aaron Warren, who rushed for 46 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion. Warren finished with two touchdowns for the game.
In the first quarter, Warren led the Mustangs on a drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to wide receiver Shawn L. Harris.
Harris’ catch gave the Mustangs a 6-0 lead after they failed to convert the extra point.
In the second quarter, Warren completed a pass to an open receiver deep in Broncos territory, setting up a potential scoring drive near the 10 yard line.
Warren, who finished with 120 total yards last week, was looking to match that performance in his second start. Warren gave the Mustangs a 14-0 lead after scoring on a rushing touchdown and converting for two points with another run.
The Broncos had trouble getting into gear all game, as the team’s offensive line surrendered four sacks, including one that led to a fumble and an easy score in Broncos territory.
The Mustangs defense brought constant pressure to Broncos quarterback Lou Henson all night, as Kenwood Academy’s normally-potent offense was held to zero points. Coach Sinque Turner congratulated Morgan Park on a good game.
Final Score: Morgan Park 20, Kenwood 0.
With the loss, the Broncos fall to 1-1 on the season.
Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:
Aaron Warren (Morgan Park): two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing).
