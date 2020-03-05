Broncos defeat rival Hyde Park 85-80, advance in State Tournament

Senior guard Roland McCoy poured in 33 points to lead the Kenwood Broncos to a 85-80 overtime victory over the Hyde Park Thunderbirds.
Wednesday night’s win propelled the Broncos into the next round of the State Tournament and gave them bragging rights for the Hyde Park neighborhood.
"It's about my legacy," said McCoy, after his outstanding performance. "It feels good to lead my team in the right direction."
The last time the teams met back in January, the Thunderbirds defeated the Broncos 71-61 on their home floor.
But on Wednesday, McCoy exploded for 15 points in the first half to overcome the Broncos’ sluggish initial quarter and help build a 37-31 lead at the half. McCoy's teammate, William Bishop-Green added 7 points in the half after star forward Darnell King picked up two early fouls.
Kenwood built a 63-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Thunderbirds went on a 20-7 run with guard Jalen Houston leading the way, scoring 18 of his 29 points in the second half.
The Thunderbirds erased the Broncos’ 14-point lead completely when senior guard Maurice Clay scored on a clutch lay-up with 6.2 seconds to play, knotting the score at 75-75.
Both teams entered the extra period in foul trouble, but the Broncos outscored the Thunderbirds 10-5 in the overtime, clinching the contest with four clutch free-throws by McCoy.
The Broncos also received a big scoring contribution from senior Tremaine Gardner, who finished second in team scoring with 18 points.
Kenwood will meet the Hinsdale South High School Hornets in the next round of the state tournament on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Kenwood Gymnasium.
Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:
Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 33 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.