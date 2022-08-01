Local U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) voted last week to pass the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act to subsidize the semiconductor industry to the tune of $280 billion of incentives, tax credits and research spending.
Semiconductor chips are electric circuits that control and manage the flow of electric current in all kinds of electronic equipment. Chip shortages have led to recent problems in certain industries' abilities to manufacture particular goods, and the supply-and-demand problem is associated with the ongoing inflation surge.
The Associated Press reports that the United States imports more than 90% of its advanced chips from Taiwan, whose quarrelsome, complex relations with neighboring China have recently deteriorated. Boosting the domestic industry could be beneficial in light of stormy foreign affairs, tattered international supply chains, the need to cut inflation and to create domestic manufacturing jobs.
President Joe Biden has announced he will sign the package into law.
Kelly, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, was a member of a working group focused on aspects of the bill, though her Supply CHAINS Act, which would have created an Office of Supply Chain Resiliency and Crisis Response in the U.S. Department of Commerce, was stripped from the package at the last minute.
“The CHIPS and Science Act will create jobs, help our economy and improve our technology industry’s self-reliance,” she said in a statement. “I worked to include my bipartisan Supply CHAIN Act in this package. Unfortunately, that measure was not included in the final package, however I am still confident that the CHIPS and Science Act will make a real difference in some of the supply chain disruptions we’ve seen over the past few years.
“It’s important that we continue investing in our manufacturing sector to fight inflation. I will keep working to advance my Supply CHAIN Act to ensure that our economy is strong for both consumers and manufacturers.”
