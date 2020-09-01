Online registration for fall Chicago Park District programming in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn and elsewhere east of California Avenue will begin on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m.
In-person registration at all parks begins on Friday, Sept. 4, at 8 a.m. All park fieldhouses will remain open to the public, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for restrooms and shelter only.
Local offerings include basketball classes 7- through 18-year-olds and football conditioning for 8- through 14-year-olds at Washington Park and a "Chicago Onscreen" film showcase at Jackson Park. There are also numerous online options.
Programming runs from Sept. 8 through Oct. 19, and space is limited in accordance with public health guidelines.
“Chicago parks have remained a source of respite and activity throughout the pandemic,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly in a statement. "After seeing success with day camp and other summer programs, we are excited to continue offerings in neighborhood parks this fall.”
The registration link will be available at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.
