Dear editor,
On February 28th, the 5th Ward will elect a new alderperson. As Election Day nears, candidates are pitching voters on their vision for the ward. The 5th Ward is diverse, and its challenges differ by neighborhood. But one issue cuts across borders and, though neglected by our current alderperson, should be a priority for the next: housing affordability.
More people struggle to pay for housing in the 5th Ward than some may recognize. In Hyde Park and Woodlawn respectively, 44% and 57% of households are housing-cost burdened, or spending more than 30% of their monthly income on total housing costs, including their rent, mortgage, utilities, and property taxes, according to the DePaul Institute for Housing Studies. Beyond this threshold, people often must begin to sacrifice on other necessities, stretching themselves thinner to keep a roof over their heads. Many families long gave up on homeownership in Hyde Park as sky high prices have made it impossible to buy. Rents have soared, too, as the neighborhood has been redeveloped in the last 15 years, with the average cost of a one-bedroom in Hyde Park around $1,500. Prices in Woodlawn are also up, a trend that has accelerated as the University expands and in the wake of the Obama Center – and as people priced out of Hyde Park have moved to Woodlawn instead. The cost issue impacts us all, but it devastates low-income and working-class households and renters – and most 5th Ward residents rent.
South Shore is in even more desperate shape. Fifty-three percent of South Shore residents are housing-cost burdened. The neighborhood has had the highest eviction rate of any neighborhood in the city for a decade. And it has one of the highest rates of property tax sale in Chicago. Yet, as most South Shore residents struggle to pay for housing, investor interest in the neighborhood has surged: a recent analysis of Zillow data showed that 32% of homes bought in South Shore in the third quarter of 2022 were snagged by investors. Multi-family properties are trading at million dollar price tags unheard of for the neighborhood, and developers are proposing new projects left and right. The median home price in South Shore has also increased by more than 70% in the last five years, according to Redfin, putting homeownership further out of reach in a neighborhood where the median income increased by just 5% in the last year.
Without a plan to address rising housing costs as the ward evolves, finding housing they can afford will only grow more challenging for 5th Ward residents – and many will face displacement. In 2020, the CBA Coalition won a CBA ordinance for Woodlawn that included subsidies for development of affordable housing, protections for renters, mortgage assistance for first-time homebuyers, grants for home repairs and condo maintenance, and more. Hairston cut South Shore, which needs the most help, out of that bill. The CBA Coalition is now pushing the Mayor and City Council to pass a similar bill for South Shore. Hairston has again stood in the way, recently mocking cries about housing costs as “theater.”
But this issue is real, and the 5th Ward needs an alderperson who takes it seriously and has a plan to address it. We cannot afford an alderperson who will be missing-in-action on housing, allowing the ward to be transformed into a place where longtime residents, especially Black and brown, can no longer afford to live, as has happened in so many other Chicago communities.
Residents who are concerned about these issues can hear from candidates about them at Not Me We and the CBA Coalition’s 5th Ward Candidates Forum on Sunday January 22, 2023, 2 – 5pm at South Shore United Methodist Church, 7350 S. Jeffery Boulevard. The first half of the forum will focus on housing and development while the latter will explore other ward issues.
It is impossible to have a thriving community without stable housing. But the housing situation in the 5th Ward is growing increasingly unstable. The next alderperson must treat this issue with the urgency it demands. The 5th Ward cannot afford anything less.
Brandon Patterson, South Shore native and an organizer with Not Me We and the Obama CBA Coalition.
