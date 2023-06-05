Dear editor,
I was sad to see the most recent Herald devoid of any Letters to the Editor. I find the exceptional mix of informative, thoughtful, inspirational, alarmist, non-conformist, saccharine and purely ludicrous letters my favorite part of the newspaper and one, to me, that best reflects our community.
Please bring it back.
Sincerely,
Scott Marriott
Editor's note: the Letters to the Editor section is here to stay, some weeks we just don't have any letters. The Herald encourages our readers to write more!
