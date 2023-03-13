Dear editor,
Hey. This is tax time.
My Social Security tax document has not arrived. Too much time passed and it was necessary to call the Social Security Administration. Real Estate Tax is due, but my real estate bill has not arrived. Also, my February water/sewer bill and my bill from AT&T still have not come.
If the problem is short handedness, then the answer is to give high priority to tax documents, bank statements and monthly bills. This problem has been occurring for the past three years. Lost and late high priority mail is serious.
This serious problem can be resolved and deserves a serious investigation.
Mail delivery is rigorous, responsible work, and mail-delivery persons are very much appreciated.
Attention to this matter will be very much appreciated.
Sincerely,
Kathie Newhouse
