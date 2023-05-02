Dear editor,
I hope this finds you well.
I recently asked to have a weekly meditation class listed in the Herald in the Ongoing Events section.
After some back and forth with the Calendar editor, I was told that the Herald will "only list food pantries and community meetings under recurring events."
This explains the odd look of the Ongoing Events section, but leaves out a whole category of ongoing events in our neighborhood that cannot be fit anywhere in your calendar.
If the Herald is determined to maintain this policy, I would request that you include a paragraph explaining what the Herald will and will not print on its Local Events page. As well, I hope you can define "community meetings" more clearly, since I'm hard put to understand what the relevant difference is between a "men's group" and a meditation class for practice and instruction.
What's more, a calendar is only useful if it gives readers the information they're looking for. I think it would be even better if the Herald would print this letter and use it to get some feedback from the community on what kind of calendar we want.
I look forward to your response.
Take care.
Paul Baker
