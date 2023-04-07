Dear editor,
Below is an open letter from the Hyde Park Weight Watchers community to our CEO, Sistani:
"Our goal is to democratize wellness, making it accessible to all. That is why we believe it is so important to create ways for underserved communities to access what they need to build healthy habits. Our global community impact program, WW Good, exists to bring better health to everyone, without barriers. "
- WW International https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/about-
My confidence and hope in the above WW quote, listed on the website of WW International (formerly Weight Watchers) and I believe the hopes of about thirty of my fellow diverse WW members were dashed, when we received a one-week notice on Saturday, March 18, 2023 that WW is closing its Hyde Park Studio and that our last in-person studio meeting would be March 25. 2023.|
According to one "Lifer" (the title affectionately given to those who reach their goal weight),
WW South Harper studio opened in 2018 after the closure of the Jennifer Hudson WW studio (where over thirty of us also attended) that operated from 2011 to 2018, also in Hyde Park/Kenwood at 47th and Lake Park. Weight Watchers named this studio after Jennifer Hudson, the global celebrity spokesperson for Weight Watchers International at the time. Many of us even hail back as WW members about twenty years to the WW studio in the Parkways at 67th and East End in South Shore.
AS A RESULT OF WW ABRUPT EXECUTIVE DECISION, THERE ARE NOW ZERO WEIGHT WATCHER STUDIOS IN THE AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITIES OF CHICAGO (THE THIRD LARGEST CITY IN THE NATION) EFFECTIVE MARCH 26TH, 2023.
The only remaining in-person WW studios in Chicago are Lincoln Park, the Gold Coast and Union Station in the West Loop Gate according to Samantha, a corporate telephone agent of WW whom I spoke with on March 22, 2023. A quick google search shows that the demographics of those three locations are: Lincoln Park - 80% White, 4.9% African American; Gold Coast 84% White, 2% African American and West Loop - 60% White, 6% African American. Hyde Park is a diverse community and part of Chicago's South Side which is predominately African Americans.
According to the US Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...Office of Minority Health, "African American women have the highest rate of obesity or being overweight compared to other groups in the United States. About 4 out of 5 African American women are overweight or obese."
To say to you that we feel marginalized and excluded would be an understatement. Our feeling of overt exclusion is validated by a quick view of the entire photo gallery of the WW executive leadership team on WW International's website which consist exclusively of non-African Americans:
We are also disappointed to learn that all our long-time, excellent WW coaches, who have successfully guided and supported our respective weight journeys will no longer be employed by WW, even as WW Virtual Coaches, effective March 25, 2023. We are of a collective opinion that virtual WW meetings (alone) are never comparable in value to in-person meetings where we have formed crucial bonds and lasting friendships on our journeys.
Upon learning of this WW closing, I immediately volunteered to serve as an advocate for myself and the WW Hyde Park diverse group at South Harper studio and offered to write this open letter expressing our collective concerns, disappointments, and our concerted appeal to keep our WW studio open and accessible consistent with WW above quote.
We are respectfully requesting immediate reconsideration on the closing of this well attended and highly rated WW Studio. Alternatively, we request the availability of an alternate suitable location near the Hyde Park Studio at Hyett and that there be no interruption in our in-person studio meetings until an executive decision is made that includes concerted input from WW's African American DEI leaders. We are further unanimously requesting that ALL current leader/coaches remain in their positions at WW International as our in-person coaches.
As one life-time member stated at the March 18th meeting, "This is a sad day in our history".
It is more than sad; it is a blatant expression of continued marginalization of the African American community (and people of color) .... a community that WW significantly benefited from by naming two global celebrity African American spokespersons: Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Hudson, which undoubtedly increased WW's African American membership exponentially,It is indeed "a sad day in our history and the history of WW International," a day when WW paying members who gather each Saturday morning at the WW studio at Hyde Park's Hyett and at other in person WW's studios all around the nation, are now, left homeless!
We, the members of WW International's South Harper studio in Chicago, ask for reconsideration of this closure that includes the input from the African American Diversity and Inclusion professionals that WW appointed following the tragic murder of George Floyd.
I can be at gingermance7@gmail.com
Respectfully submitted,
Ginger Mance,
Attorney, Poet and founder and CEO of Arts Meet DEI, LLC
Thirty WW members of the studio at Hyde Park’s Hyatt signed this letter. The original letter and signatures were forwarded to WW International. Since the signing of this letter by our WW studio members, twenty local health care professionals from a major hospital signed this letter as a show of support and are waiting to upload it to their social platforms.
