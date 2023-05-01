Dear editor,  

I wanted you to be among the first to know that WW International (formerly Weight Watchers)  has announced that it will reopen a WW studio on Chicago's South Side this May. Thank you and all at the Hyde Park Herald for the publicity that you provided on this important story of health, wellness and justice.  The members who were left adrift by the abrupt WW closing, are meeting this Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. to celebrate this huge victory in which everyone wins.  

Ginger Mance

