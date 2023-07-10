Xinyi Xie, an assistant professor at the University of North Dakota, and Zhaosong Ruan, an Assistant Instructional Professor at the University of Chicago, are marrying at 5454 S. Shore Drive on July 25, 2023.
Xie received her PhD in Accountancy from the University of Missouri in 2023. Ruan received his PhD in Public Policy from the University of Chicago in 2022.
