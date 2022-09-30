Dear Editor,
We have the chance this November to secure and enhance a magnificent resource that we all can enjoy—that is, the Cook County Forest Preserves. We can do this by voting yes on the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Wildlife referendum on your ballot this fall, investing additional resources in our beloved forest preserves!
Your Yes vote will help ensure that all Cook County residents can continue to enjoy the benefits of our public Forest Preserves. The forest preserves help clean our air, reduce flood risk, protect wildlife habitat, and create jobs. And we have all turned to the outdoors like never before for fresh air, exercise, meditation, solace, and a much needed-break from the stresses of our times. Plus, the cost is just $1.66 a month for the average Cook County homeowner, generating an exceptional public benefit return for our communities.
With this dedicated revenue stream being approved by your Yes vote, the Forest Preserves will be able to be an active steward of its already owned treasured public land plus to invest in additional lands and trails to serve us all.
As a grandfather, I just love to take my grandkids out to the forest preserves to go biking, fishing, hiking, sledding, and so much more. I ask all to join me in Vote Yes for Clean Air, Clean Water and Wildlife on Election Day!
Thank you,
James Mann
