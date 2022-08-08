Dear editor,
 
Thank you for the recent coverage of South Shore Nature Sanctuary (such as this recent article, "South Shore Nature Sanctuary celebrates 20th year amidst uncertain future"). 
 
I'm writing just as a Hyde Parker and TreeKeeper to ask you to promote this link where people can easily contact our city leadership to ask them to protect the trees: https://openlands.salsalabs.org/protectssns/index.html
 
It's a matter not just of local concern, but global urgency, as we feel the increasing effects of climate change. Trees play a critical role in slowing the warming of our planet, as well as supporting hundreds of species of wildlife and our own human thriving. 
 
I'm encouraged that Openlands has lent their advocacy to this critical issue and made it easy for citizens to stand up for nature. I hope the Hyde Park Herald will do its part to help bring awareness.
 
Steph Avalos-Bock

