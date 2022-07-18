To the editor,
It takes a village! And with the help of the "hard working" Chicago Park District litter removal crew in Harold Washington Park as well as dedicated citizens.... the park is, once again, a delight to experience. Beauty, conviviality, neighborhood pride... for the most part!
There will always be those who use and abuse this lovely space which has been providing joy and memories for generations. Let's hope that they recognize the prize!
Just last weekend, the Kenwood Academy Alumni had a wonderful reunion in Harold Washington Park! There was good music, food, vibes and love to spare... and they left the park immaculate! Thank you to the classy Kenwood alumni!
Let's enjoy our treasure here on the South Side! And honor Mr. Harold Washington!
Don't litter... there are many trash receptacles... everywhere!
R.Volpi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.