Dear editor,
Hello...My name is Maurice Williams, I'm the field coordinator for the 25th district. I'm reaching out to the constituents to see if any state office services are needed, such as snap benefits, foid card, unemployment issues and senior services....etc.
Please contact us if anything is needed..
