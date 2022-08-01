Dear editor,
Is Hyde Park still a place for independent political thought?
As a Herald subscriber for over 15 years, I am disappointed that over the course of the last 5 years this paper has expressed bias against State Representative Curtis Tarver. Rep. Tarver is one of the few local elected officials not appointed by powerful interests. This paper continues to slander the man in every article with its opinion of his position on a single issue from 2018 and a commitment to inclusion of negative editorial angles. The Herald aggressively shoehorns this “issue” into every article regarding the Rep. Tarver, regardless of whether it is germane to the subject matter or his substantive work on the issue of affordable housing.
I attended one of Rep. Tarver’s town halls to address him directly in public regarding legislation, specifically funding for a permanent gun buyback program. His opponent sent a man to aggressively film this public meeting, which had a chilling effect on free speech and constituents right to address their elected official. The Herald ignored this, and his opponent was promoted on social media by the Hyde Park Herald, with a great picture, which did not even have an article linked to it. The most egregious attack on Rep. Tarver by the Herald occurred when he was harassed by a Chicago Police officer, the Herald treated Rep. Tarver like a criminal and did not have the same energy to clear his name when the facts came to light.
This repetitive insertion of a consistent negative editorial opinion into every article has real world effects. This bigotry has incited individuals to hateful acts of vandalism against Rep. Tarver’s campaign signs and could lead to worse outcomes then just hate speech graffiti. Rep. Tarver by all appearances is a good man trying to raise his family while being a public servant.
This type of media attack is a cancer across our country, leading to threats against decent public servants. The fourth estate being objective and independent is fundamental to our democracy. This type a negative framing discourages citizens from running for public office. I know from personal experience that media bias can affect elections, as the only candidate ever to qualify for a Congressional election as an Independent and earn over 17,000 votes, the Herald chose not to write one article or even ask about the issues for which my campaign advocated. I question what motivates this paper to use its power to promote prejudice against Rep. Tarver.
It is easy to destroy and hard to build. I implore the Herald to think about the consequences of your attacks on our body politic and give a guy who is no one no one sent a fair chance.
Thomas Rudbeck
Rudbeck was an independent candidate for Illinois' 1st Congressional District in 2018.
