Dear editor,
Mad Science of Chicago is proud to partner with the Chicago Public School Board’s Out-of-School Time (OST) team to bring STEM opportunities to elementary students in Hyde Park and throughout the city. Our strategic partnership with CPS enables us to provide hands-on workshops before and after school, or during lunch, that are funded by the CPS Board. This comes at a time when our local children need this type of imaginative learning and discovery more than ever!
It is widely reported that students everywhere have suffered learning loss because of the pandemic. We believe our programs can help students catch up and re-engage in subjects like science, technology, engineering and math. Our workshops – developed by our team of Mad Science scientists and educators and led by our trained instructors – also encourage CPS students to develop a passion for STEM, which is an essential part of fostering critical thinking and other 21st-century skills.
During this academic year, all qualifying elementary schools have the option of offering the Mad Science workshops on site, as an out-of-school time option that is funded by the CPS Board of Education. Registration is now taking place, and our school partnership team is available to help schools customize programs to suit their needs, as well as secure funding. School administrators and staff can visit https://chicago.madscience.org/stemistsociety-program to obtain more information and contact us about bringing workshops to their schools. We also encourage Hyde Park parents/guardians to check out the website so they can request these funded STEM opportunities for their neighborhood schools.
Schools can choose from 10 workshops that explore STEM fundamentals and careers, develop skills like problem solving and creativity, and support students’ academic acceleration. Educational resources such as math sheets, literacy sheets and take-home fact cards further learning and discussion at home. Workshop topics include Life in the Sea, Walloping Weather, Planets & Moons, Energy Boost, Kitchen Chemistry and more.
We know that children are resilient and hard working, and CPS educators are committed to supporting them so they can get where they need to be. Before- and after-school opportunities, like Mad Science workshops, can supplement the great work already being done during this critical time and inspire children’s imaginations and curiosity.
We at Mad Science of Chicago have been proud to be a pillar in the community, engaging children with in-school and out-of-school programs. We are excited to strategically partner with CPS and bring these valuable opportunities to the children of Hyde Park and other Chicago neighborhoods. We look forward to hearing from schools and parents/guardians so these programs can come to life in our local schools!
Jenny Quinn,
Mad Science
(0) comments
