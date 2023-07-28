Dear editor,
Last week's Herald's story on the dedication of the Linne statue on the University's Midway included a photo of "an unidentified man" standing next to the King of Sweden. That man was my late husband Robert Ashenhurst, a long-time faculty member who was the University's longest serving Marshal. As Marshal, he was charged with ushering the King and his party around, introducing him to notables, heading the receiving line, and in general, making himself useful. In the latter category, he also helped empty out the men's room in Reynolds Club so the King could, ahem, pee in private.
Nancy Levner
