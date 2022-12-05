Dear editor,
November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, offering an important reminder to support Illinoisans affected by this disease. I am deeply appreciative of caregivers because it is in their heart that they care for the individual, devoting their time, skills, concerns and support. As a former caregiver for my husband with Alzheimer’s disease, I understand what it takes to be a caregiver.
This month and always, I am committed to working with my elected officials because it’s important that families have all the support they need to keep their loved ones safe and living a healthier, longer life. That’s why I am asking my Congressman Danny Davis to work together with the Alzheimer’s Association to increase federal research funding by $226 million. By continuing this investment, we can change the trajectory of this disease and provide much needed relief for caregivers.
It is only through increased awareness and research funding that we will discover new ways to treat and eventually prevent Alzheimer’s and other dementia. That’s why we need Congress, including Representative Davis, to continue making this disease a priority. His support means the world to caregivers like me. Thank you, and Happy Holidays to all!
Karen West
