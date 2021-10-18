South Side historian and activist Timuel D. Black passed away last week at the age of 102. The Herald is sharing a pair of remembrances of Black below from Lawrence Cross and Ald. Sophia King (4th). If you would like to tell us your own memories of Black or thoughts about his legacy, email Christian Belanger at c.belanger@hpherald.com.
"As Tim and I walked...people would stop and talk to him about every 50 feet"
A very sad day, yet also one of celebration and tremendous appreciation, to acknowledge the life and passing of Timuel Dixon Black Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
I met Tim (as he liked to be called) in 1977. I had just begun a 16-year relationship with his son, Kerrigan.
Kerrigan died in March 1993. I returned to Chicago a month later, to investigate (successfully) establishing a scholarship fund for exceptional students graduating from Kozminski Elementary School, Kerrigan’s elementary school.
As Tim and I walked, completing errands in the South Side, people would stop and talk to him about every 50 feet.
I, like thousands of people of ALL demographics, miss him, but also appreciate his powerful activism that will continue to positively influence present and future generations.
Lawrence Cross
"It is our duty to make sure that we share our history with the next generation"
Our griot, the carrier of a century’s worth of knowledge and wisdom, Dr. Timuel Black, has joined the ancestors.
His life spanned from the beginning of the 20th Century to the beginning of the 21st century. The arch of his life was connected in both centuries to the struggle for equality and dignity for Black people in the City of Chicago and in the nation. He was born on the eve of the racial reckoning that took place during the summer of 1919 and he lived to see the unrest and struggles following the murder of George Floyd. In between these bookend events, he was a tireless advocate for change — a true public servant.
Early during my tenure as alderman, I had the honor to speak with Dr. Black at length about his life. It wasn’t lost on me that he ran for 4th Ward Alderman some decades ago and yet continued to serve effortlessly — not letting politics overshadow his love for his community. Initially, I was careful not to trip his memory by asking him to recount stories with too many details, but I quickly learned that at 99 his memory was extraordinary.
As he shared his time generously, I was reminded that we all have a duty to continue the advocacy that Dr. Black and others have championed. As time has shown in this country, the struggle for Civil Rights is a marathon. A movement is more than one man or woman, although people like Dr. Black certainly remind you that an individual can certainly make a difference. Each generation is charged with carrying on the baton of justice for the movement. Dr. Black certainly made sure that he not only did his part to carry the baton but also carried it for others who may tire along the way.
Our mortality defines the human experience. We live and we die — this divine order has existed from the beginning of time. With the short amount of time we are given, we do what we can to make a difference in the world and then some try to set the foundation for those that come after. Dr. Black served well beyond his time in a very humble and generous way and certainly set the foundation for me and many others. He recounted a quote that his grandmother shared with him when asked about his humble style. “I can't hear what you’re saying because what you’re doing talks so loud.” We certainly heard what Dr. Black had to say.
It is our duty to make sure that we share our history with the next generation to make sure they have the wisdom of our triumphs and mistakes. It is hoped that this will make the marathon easier for each proceeding generation that carries the baton forward. Dr. Black has certainly made sure the journey would be lighter for us all. To honor this great man, we need to whisper his legacy to as many as we can so that more people can know. Thank you, Dr. Timuel Black!
4th Ward Alderman Sophia King
