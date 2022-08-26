Dear Editor,
“Everyone has a story to tell.” These are the words that guide the Oral History Project and Committee of the Hyde Park Historical Society.
The HPHS Oral History Committee followed this guidance by conducting the 2022 Hyde Park Kenwood Stories oral history program with the theme: “Remembering Mayor Harold Washington’s 100th Birthday and Legacy,” held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Augustana Lutheran Church.
We want to thank Josie Childs, President, Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee, and Andrea Smith, Media Affairs for the MHWLC and the entire Legacy Committee for their inspiration and for partnering with us for making this event so successful. Andrea Smith gave a wonderful slide show presentation about the late mayor and helped with publicity, and Josie provided valuable information about Mayor Washington and provided buttons about Mayor Washington from the Legacy Committee to all attendees to wear.
We also want to thank all of the many participants who knew or worked for Mayor Washington, the first Black elected Mayor of the City of Chicago, who told some great stories, including IL State. Rep. Mary Flowers, (D-31st), 5th Ward Ald. Leslie A. Hairston, and Ms. Jacky Grimshaw, former campaign manager and key aide to Mayor Washington, who is Vice-President of Government Affairs at the Center for Neighborhood Technology in Chicago. Finally, we want to express our appreciation to Marsha Howard, member of the Harold Washington Legacy Committee, for participating in this event and for receiving the donation from the Hyde Park Historical Society and the Oral History Project to help fund a book about Mayor Washington that the Legacy Committee will be publishing later this year.
Andrea Smith’s slide show and commentary contained historic images of the late mayor in all of the many roles in which he played, including when he served in the Illinois State Legislature, and when he later represented Hyde Park in the U.S. House of Representatives before he ran for Mayor of Chicago. Although Harold Washington was very erudite and had a command of the English language that was second to none, he was able to give a rousing speech that connected with the common person. He was very popular and beloved by many of his constituents. Harold Washington was indeed “The People’s Mayor,” because he listened to the voters and was successful in getting significant legislation passed and establishing programs that benefitted many citizens, thereby, making him an important national figure in Hyde Park history who inspired Pres. Barack Obama to live in Hyde Park and to run for elected office.
We really appreciate the Herald’s great coverage of this program in last week’s paper which was a continuation of the celebration Harold Washington’s life during 2022 that Josie Childs and the Legacy Committee encouraged us to produce.
The HPHS Oral History Committee has been conducting our annual Hyde Park Kenwood Stories oral history programs for the past 10 years around a different theme in Hyde Park history each time. We also conduct oral history interviews of individuals from all walks of life who have had an impact on our community. We are following the advice of our late mentor and advisor, noted oral historian and educator, Timuel D. Black, Jr., who told us it was no accident that so many great leaders in so many fields have come from Hyde Park and that it was our duty to educate the young people of our community about their own very important history.
Our very dedicated committee members work to record the unwritten history and culture of our neighborhood that could get lost forever by interviewing individuals about their memories and experiences of living and working in Hyde Park over several decades. Our interviews are video-recorded and are carefully transcribed. These recordings and transcriptions will be placed in the HPHS Archives in the Special Collection Research Center at the UChicago Regenstein Library for anyone to research in order to learn more about the history of Hyde Park Township.
For more information about the HPHS Oral History Project, or to suggest a candidate for our committee to interview, please contact us at info@hydeparkhistory.org
Thank you,
Kathy Huff and Lala Rodgers,
Co-Chairs Oral History Project and Committee Hyde Park Historical Society
