Dear editor,
We've been subscribers since we moved to Hyde Park from New York in 1983, and HP being a special and unique community, we greatly value a weekly that focuses almost exclusively on our area. It's great that the merger makes it that much more likely that the HPH will continue to be viable into the future.
Ron Bauer
Be sure to keep including the New York Times Magazine crossword puzzle!!
Phyllis Gilfoyle
Thank you Bruce! I have been reading the Herald since about 1976 when I learned to read. And I was so proud to get my own subscription when I moved away for school in 1989. I loved reading about the local goings on, and I have never let my subscription pause. Thank you for your years of service and faith in our readership. I am very much looking forward to the next era and new paths that the Herald will be taking. I love a non-profit model, and I believe this is best for objective local news and information.
Jessi Allender
I have read the Herald for more than 25 years. I have appreciated having it as such an important resource for the neighborhood. Thank you for keeping it going!
Rey Phillips
I hope the merger doesn’t ultimately result in the demise of the Hyde Park Herald.
June Jacobs
I worked at the Hyde Park Herald for about three and a half years and the Bronzeville Outlook for most of its last two. Those years were, for me, an incredibly valuable crash course in Chicago history and culture. I like to think that I became a better writer, and I know I came to be a better Chicagoan because of my time there. During my time at the Herald, I was almost always the whitest person in the room, and often the only white person in the room at all. Those moments taught me a lot about humility, how and why to be anti-racist, and how to recognize when your voice does not belong in the conversation. Every day these lessons pay dividends. I'm elated to hear you put the Hyde Park Herald in the hands of a talented group of journalists whose values so beautifully align with the ones we tried our best to print each week. Congratulations on your retirement and thank you for your stewardship of the Herald all these years. Best wishes and thanks again,
Lindsay Welbers
Hope the paper remains in something like its usual form. Thanks Bruce for taking us this far.
Howard Zar
Very glad you have found a way to keep publishing. I value keeping track of Hyde Park happenings even though I now live in CA.
Judith Trytten
I have read the Hyde Park Herald for all of the years I have lived in Hyde Park. We raised our children here and we were always so thrilled when one of us had been photographed in the Herald! Three out of the five of us made it to the pages and I have saved cut-outs in albums. I have subscribed to the Herald for a long time. It has kept me abreast of the happenings in the community; the happy news and the sad news of my neighbors; the many changes that have taken place; the cultural events all around us, and it has done so with a freshness and excitement that cannot be denied. Just like Hyde Park has become a part of my identity, the Hyde Park Herald has become the valued conduit of much that I cherish about it. Thanks!
... I am not too sure about the merger. I don't like to share the Herald with other communities. If that happens, the name of the paper will probably be changed, people will misunderstand what Hyde Park's boundaries are, and then the uniqueness of the Hyde Park Herald will be lost.
Kathleen Banks
I firmly believe the more local the news, the better the community. I appreciate that you're doing this merger to keep our combined communities informed, engaged and covered by journalists. It's great that you now have a digital presence.Thank you.
Kathryn Williams
I did not know the history of Mr. Sagan buying and shepherding the Herald throughout the years. We started to take the Herald at some point not long after we moved to Hyde Park in the early 70s and have subscribed ever since. It is a valuable source of community news, and the recent additions of journalists to the staff have only improved it. I think the change to a not for profit model is a great idea and hope this becomes a model for other local papers. Best wishes to Mr. Sagan and to the Hyde Park Herald!
Janet Howe
Thanks, Bruce, for your long service to the community. The Hyde Park Herald has been a great benefit to me for my 53 years here. I will continue to be a paying subscriber.
Joseph Check
The merger opens new doors. I would love for more youth/young people to have a highlight section in each issue because a lot of us are doing cool things for the community!
Marshall Callery
Democracy depends upon an informed public and that requires taking politics out of news reporting. Neighborhood centered newspapers to do the job are invaluable and, under current conditions, critically important. If the merger saves and preserves the two papers a memorable event has taken place that benefits the entire south side. Live long and prosper.
Herbert Caplan
My father, Hubert Will, was one of the people who went to Bruce to ask him to consider taking on the Herald. They believed that a local newspaper was critical for the community at a significant time in its history. I've pretty much known Bruce my whole life and admired his commitment to a free and fair press and the institutions that make Chicago a special place. We were neighbors in Kenwood. I babysat for his children when they were young and now, as an adult, I get to see him at cultural events around the city (although not as often as before Covid). Bruce is a touchstone in my life and I am delighted that he has, once again, looked to the future to ensure the ongoing publication of the Hyde Park Herald.
Nikki Will Stein
Bruce Sagan's honorable act of donating his ownership of the Hyde Park Herald to the South Side Weekly NFP is not only generous but a brilliant way to insure the continuation of this esteemed publication in Hyde Park and the future of print journalism in general.
In addition to being a native Hyde Parker still living here and a 40+ year subscriber to the Herald, I, along with members of my family, are grateful to Bruce and the entire staff for warmly welcoming Sam Lesner (my father) into the Herald family in 1980 where he flourished as the columnist of Hyde Parkers All until his death in December 1990, After being forcibly retired from his 50-year career at the Chicago Daily News when the paper abruptly closed in 1978, Sam thrived at the Herald, invigorated by the interesting people in the community and the staff. He loved being part of the Herald community, both inside and outside the office.
I am joined by my sister Judy Lesner Holstein and our husbands, Charles Bernstein and Dr. Robert Holstein in congratulating Bruce on his wise and noble action and wishing him a fun-filled retirement, and wishing a long and fulfilling life to the Hyde Park Herald and its staff.
Roberta Lesner Bernstein
