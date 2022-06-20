Dear Honorable Mayor Lori Lightfoot:
We were delighted to read in the Hyde Park Herald that you love Promontory Point as much as we do.
But we are deeply concerned that you think Promontory Point is "washing away” and can’t be fixed. The idea that the historic limestone revetment needs to be demolished and replaced doesn't reflect the enormous cultural and historical benefits of repair and rehabilitation.
Our other elected representatives — U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Alderman Leslie Hairston, State Senator Robert Peters, State Representative Curtis Tarver and Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry — understand that the limestone can be repaired and doesn’t need to be demolished. This is why they support U.S. Congresswoman Kelly’s funding authorization for the long-overdue Army Corps’ independent preservation study of Promontory Point. All current City (CDOT) and Chicago Park District condition and design studies for the Point should be paused until Kelly’s study is funded and completed.
We have shared with your staff the independent, marine engineering reports undertaken in 2002 and 2004 that confirmed a preservation approach is doable and may even be cheaper to fix and maintain than the concrete seen along the rest of the Chicago lakefront. And we have confirmed these findings with two marine engineering firms last fall.
We would be pleased and honored to walk the Point with you sometime soon so you can see the condition of the revetment for yourself. We can show you how the south stretch can be repaired in place, the north stretch can be repositioned and re-grouted without total removal, and discuss how the worst erosion at the northeast stretch lends itself to creative adaptation for ADA compliance for access to the water for all while maximizing the limestone.
Chicago is a gem on the Great Lakes for the dedication of its lakefront to the “People’s Park”. A preservation approach to Promontory Point is simply a win-win for the City, the Chicago Park District and the South Side.
Cordially,
Promontory Point Conservancy
Jack SpicerDon LambMichael Scott
Jorge Sanchez
Brigid Maniates
Debra Hammond
Clinee Hedspeth
Bronwyn Nichols Lodato
George Rumsey (Commissioner, Special Service Area 61-Hyde Park)
Brenda Nelms
Bruce Johnstone
Connie Spreen
David Schalliol
Helena Duncan
Asa GelberMatt Isoda
